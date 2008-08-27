Natasha Bedingfield Is Your Boogie SuperStar Spokesperson

Today EA announces that Wii title Boogie SuperStar has a superstar of its own: Pop singer Natasha Bedingfield has signed on to be the game's official spokesperson. What's more, she's lending tunes "Angel", "Love Like This" and the title song from her new album Pocketful of Sunshine. Says the songstress:
Boogie SuperStar brings to life all the fun and excitement of performing. Being on stage is such a thrill and it's great to be a part of an EA video game that lets girls experience how much fun it is to express themselves and explore their own creativity by performing.
The North American and international version are packed with tons of pop songs. Hit the jump for the rundown and screens:
Boogie SuperStar global song list featured in both North America and International versions of game includes:
Angel, Love Like This [remix] , Pocketful of Sunshine:Natasha Bedingfield
Dance Like There's No Tomorrow: Paula Abdul
Bullseye, Like Whoa, Potential Breakup Song: Aly & AJ
The Great Escape: Boys Like Girls
Everytime We Touch, What Hurts the Most: Cascada
Fancy Footwork: Chromeo
Thnks Fr Th Mmrs: Fall Out Boy
Glamorous: Fergie
Elevator: Flo Rida feat. Timbaland
I Don't Want to Be in Love (Dance Floor Anthem): Good Charlotte
Wake Up: Hilary Duff
Hold On, SOS, That's Just the Way We Roll, When You Look Me in the Eyes [remix] : The Jonas Brothers
No One: Alicia Keys
Take You There: Sean Kingston
Girlfriend: Avril Lavigne
Bleeding Love: Leona Lewis
Shake It: Metro Station
What You Got: Colby O'Donis
I Don't Think About It: Emily Osment
Nine in the Afternoon: Panic at the Disco
Hot N Cold: Katy Perry
Jump to the Rhythm: Jordan Pruitt
Don't Stop the Music, Shut Up and Drive: Rihanna
Yahhh!: Soulja Boy Tellem
Radar, Toxic: Britney Spears
He Said She Said: Ashley Tisdale
Makes Me Wonder: Maroon 5
Stronger: Kanye West
In addition to the songs listed above, the International version of Boogie SuperStar also includes the following song list, highlighting top local hits from a variety of European countries:
We Don't Dance, We Are the Dance: SMDB (France)
Ma Philosophie: Amel Bent (France)
Blink: John Dahlbäck (France)
Je vais vite: Lorie (France)
On s'attache: Christophe Maé (France)
Mademoiselle Juliette: Alizée (France)
Ein Stern (...der deinen Namen trägt): DJ Ötzi & Nik P. (Germany)
By Your Side: Tokio Hotel (Germany)
My Man Is a Mean Man: Stefanie Heinzmann (Germany)
Summer Love: Mark Medlock (Germany)
Tanz der Moleküle: MIA. (Germany)
Hot Summer: Monrose (Germany)
Disappear: No Angels (Germany)
Naughty But Nice: Room2012 (Germany)
Adiós: Angy (Spain)
Tu peor error: La 5ª Estación (Spain)
Eres tonto: El Canto del Loco (Spain)
Viene y va: Fito & Fitipaldis (Spain)
Para toda la vida: El Sueño de Morfeo (Spain)
Estrella polar: Pereza (Spain)
Questo sono io: Finley (Italy)
Balliamo sul mondo: Ligabue (Italy)
Vamos a bailar: Paola e Chiara (Italy)
Rewind: Vasco Rossi (Italy)
Alles is liefde: Bløf (Benelux)
I Feel the Same Way: Sandrine (Benelux)
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink