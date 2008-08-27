Natasha Bedingfield Is Your Boogie SuperStar Spokesperson

Today EA announces that Wii title Boogie SuperStar has a superstar of its own: Pop singer Natasha Bedingfield has signed on to be the game's official spokesperson. What's more, she's lending tunes "Angel", "Love Like This" and the title song from her new album Pocketful of Sunshine. Says the songstress:

Boogie SuperStar brings to life all the fun and excitement of performing. Being on stage is such a thrill and it's great to be a part of an EA video game that lets girls experience how much fun it is to express themselves and explore their own creativity by performing.

The North American and international version are packed with tons of pop songs. Hit the jump for the rundown and screens: