Natasha Bedingfield Is Your Boogie SuperStar Spokesperson

Today EA announces that Wii title Boogie SuperStar has a superstar of its own: Pop singer Natasha Bedingfield has signed on to be the game's official spokesperson. What's more, she's lending tunes "Angel", "Love Like This" and the title song from her new album Pocketful of Sunshine. Says the songstress:

Boogie SuperStar brings to life all the fun and excitement of performing. Being on stage is such a thrill and it's great to be a part of an EA video game that lets girls experience how much fun it is to express themselves and explore their own creativity by performing.

The North American and international version are packed with tons of pop songs. Hit the jump for the rundown and screens:

Boogie SuperStar global song list featured in both North America and International versions of game includes:

Angel, Love Like This [remix] , Pocketful of Sunshine:Natasha Bedingfield

Dance Like There's No Tomorrow: Paula Abdul

Bullseye, Like Whoa, Potential Breakup Song: Aly & AJ

The Great Escape: Boys Like Girls

Everytime We Touch, What Hurts the Most: Cascada

Fancy Footwork: Chromeo

Thnks Fr Th Mmrs: Fall Out Boy

Glamorous: Fergie

Elevator: Flo Rida feat. Timbaland

I Don't Want to Be in Love (Dance Floor Anthem): Good Charlotte

Wake Up: Hilary Duff

Hold On, SOS, That's Just the Way We Roll, When You Look Me in the Eyes [remix] : The Jonas Brothers

No One: Alicia Keys

Take You There: Sean Kingston

Girlfriend: Avril Lavigne

Bleeding Love: Leona Lewis

Shake It: Metro Station

What You Got: Colby O'Donis

I Don't Think About It: Emily Osment

Nine in the Afternoon: Panic at the Disco

Hot N Cold: Katy Perry

Jump to the Rhythm: Jordan Pruitt

Don't Stop the Music, Shut Up and Drive: Rihanna

Yahhh!: Soulja Boy Tellem

Radar, Toxic: Britney Spears

He Said She Said: Ashley Tisdale

Makes Me Wonder: Maroon 5

Stronger: Kanye West

In addition to the songs listed above, the International version of Boogie SuperStar also includes the following song list, highlighting top local hits from a variety of European countries:

We Don't Dance, We Are the Dance: SMDB (France)

Ma Philosophie: Amel Bent (France)

Blink: John Dahlbäck (France)

Je vais vite: Lorie (France)

On s'attache: Christophe Maé (France)

Mademoiselle Juliette: Alizée (France)

Ein Stern (...der deinen Namen trägt): DJ Ötzi & Nik P. (Germany)

By Your Side: Tokio Hotel (Germany)

My Man Is a Mean Man: Stefanie Heinzmann (Germany)

Summer Love: Mark Medlock (Germany)

Tanz der Moleküle: MIA. (Germany)

Hot Summer: Monrose (Germany)

Disappear: No Angels (Germany)

Naughty But Nice: Room2012 (Germany)

Adiós: Angy (Spain)

Tu peor error: La 5ª Estación (Spain)

Eres tonto: El Canto del Loco (Spain)

Viene y va: Fito & Fitipaldis (Spain)

Para toda la vida: El Sueño de Morfeo (Spain)

Estrella polar: Pereza (Spain)

Questo sono io: Finley (Italy)

Balliamo sul mondo: Ligabue (Italy)

Vamos a bailar: Paola e Chiara (Italy)

Rewind: Vasco Rossi (Italy)

Alles is liefde: Bløf (Benelux)

I Feel the Same Way: Sandrine (Benelux)

