NBA LIVE 09 Signature Play Calling

Since we gave NBA 2K9 some video coverage, we felt it was about time we gave NBA Live 09 a shot. In this video Gameplay Producer Jeff Antwi shows us how the new Signature Play Calling mechanics will work in the game. Actually, this is a pretty nifty addition to the franchise. We will see when the game comes out in October.

