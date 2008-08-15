NCAA 09 [Insert Football Puns] U.S. Software Sales In July

Nintendo may have reigned supreme in U.S. hardware, but it's the Xbox 360 that enjoys the best selling software for the month of July, as NCAA Football 09 moved close to 400,000 copies on Microsoft's platform. Wii Fit wasn't far behind, as it helped 369,000-plus Wii owners become that much healthier.

NCAA Football had a strong showing on the PlayStation 3 as well, garnering a fifth place showing in the top ten, beating out the month's other new debut, Soulcalibur IV. Namco Bandai's fighter sold better on the 360 than it did on the PS3 to the tune of about 60,000 units. With only three days of sales accounted for in July, 375,000 or so copies sold isn't too shabby.

One top ten surprise, Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution, adds a bit of variety to the NPD best sellers, which are after the jump.

01. NCAA Football 09 (Xbox 360) - 397,600

02. Wii Fit (Wii) - 369,600

03. Guitar Hero: On Tour (DS) - 309,700

04. Wii Play (Wii) - 284,000

05. NCAA Football 09 (PS3) - 242,500

06. Soulcalibur IV (Xbox 360) - 218,900

07. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 174,500

08. Rock Band Special Edition (Wii) - 165,800

09. Soulcalibur IV (PS3) - 155,800

10. Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution (Xbox 360) - 147,600

Thanks to NPD for providing us with monthly sales data.