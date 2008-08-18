The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nearly 150 Screenshots of Fallout 3 Leaked

Although I probably should leave anything in Japanese to Bash, pictures speak any language, and there are nearly 150 of them of Fallout 3 that have hit the Internet following the Zenimax Asia expo (Zenimax owns Fallout developer Bethesda.) Tipster Brother None, the forum admin over at No Mutants Allowed, writes: "Apparently the people viewing Fallout 3 in the ZeniMax Asia showing in Taiwan did not take their NDAs very seriously". Apparently so. We have a gallery of 28 screenies on the jump, with a link to the entire set.

Fallout 3 Screenshots [CNG4U and Catchplay, via No Mutants Allowed]

