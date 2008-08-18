Nearly 150 Screenshots of Fallout 3 Leaked

Although I probably should leave anything in Japanese to Bash, pictures speak any language, and there are nearly 150 of them of Fallout 3 that have hit the Internet following the Zenimax Asia expo (Zenimax owns Fallout developer Bethesda.) Tipster Brother None, the forum admin over at No Mutants Allowed, writes: "Apparently the people viewing Fallout 3 in the ZeniMax Asia showing in Taiwan did not take their NDAs very seriously". Apparently so. We have a gallery of 28 screenies on the jump, with a link to the entire set.
Fallout 3 Screenshots [CNG4U and Catchplay, via No Mutants Allowed]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink