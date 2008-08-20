Neat Force Unleashed Art

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

force_pic.jpgActivision sent this sexy piece of work as part of a teaser email today ("Darth Vader's secret apprentice is coming..."). I'm not sure if it's been seen or distributed before, but hey, I thought you guys might like to check it out. I particularly like the part that has Darth Vader in it.

Comments

  • Mitch @Midda

    Pretty sure this picture has been attached to most Force Unleashed press releases for the past 12 months.

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    Well there you go. It's the first time I've seen it!

    0

