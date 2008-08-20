Activision sent this sexy piece of work as part of a teaser email today ("Darth Vader's secret apprentice is coming..."). I'm not sure if it's been seen or distributed before, but hey, I thought you guys might like to check it out. I particularly like the part that has Darth Vader in it.
Neat Force Unleashed Art
Pretty sure this picture has been attached to most Force Unleashed press releases for the past 12 months.