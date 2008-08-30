The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nerdcore Rising Documentary Gets PAX Screening


If you're one of the lucky ones who will get to walk the golden floors of PAX this weekend your in for another treat among many. On August 30th....AT 4PM...(drumroll please) Negin Farsad and Kimmy Gatewood the creators of the highly acclaimed "Nerd of the Week" web series will be screening their film Nerdcore Rising at the Washington State Convention Centre. There you will find a huge congregation of nerds watching the film and celebrating MC Frontalot's nerdcore hip hop. I can just imagine nerds running around everywhere, mass hysteria, chugging 40s of Mountain Dew, and tossing D20s against the wall while looking out for the 5-0. You can see the trailer for the film here.

