Last time the guys working on Baja: Edge of Control talked about AI. This time they are talking about sound. It's pretty interesting to hear some of the stuff they are doing in this game. Mixing 130 channels of sound simultaneously is pretty insane. To compare that, our Trailer Trash segment had 23 channels at most. Expect the game on PS3 and Xbox 360.
New Baja Developer Diary Talks Sound
