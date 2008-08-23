The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Baja Developer Diary Talks Sound


Last time the guys working on Baja: Edge of Control talked about AI. This time they are talking about sound. It's pretty interesting to hear some of the stuff they are doing in this game. Mixing 130 channels of sound simultaneously is pretty insane. To compare that, our Trailer Trash segment had 23 channels at most. Expect the game on PS3 and Xbox 360.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles