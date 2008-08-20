New Banjo-Kazooie Video Shows Upcoming Industrial Goodness

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Every Time I see anything from Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts I am in awe by how stunning the graphics look. In this new video we get to fly through one of the new industrial environments. The game will be out November 18th for Xbox 360.

  • nick Guest

    The game reminds me of the tv show scrapheap challenge for some reason.

