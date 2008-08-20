Every Time I see anything from Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts I am in awe by how stunning the graphics look. In this new video we get to fly through one of the new industrial environments. The game will be out November 18th for Xbox 360.
New Banjo-Kazooie Video Shows Upcoming Industrial Goodness
Comments
The game reminds me of the tv show scrapheap challenge for some reason.