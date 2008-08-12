Coming from a background in film I can tell you being a Foley artist or a sound designer can be two of the most stressful, but creative jobs in the business. This new developer diary from Battlefield Bad Company shows that even in games, these positions still require a ton of work. It's really fascinating to see what kinds of audio aspects they take into account when creating the game.
New Battlefield Bad Company Dev Diary Talks Audio
