The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Dead Space Hands-On Impressions

We've had more than one gameplay session with EA's sci-fi horror adventure Dead Space. Crecente's played it twice — once at EA's Spring Break showcase and once again just prior to E3. We'd both run through the game's hydroponics level, blasting off the mutated limbs of dozens of ugly Nectomorphs.

At the Leipzig Games Convention, we got to try out a new level of Dead Space, the mining deck of the Ishimura, the space-faring "planet cracker" overrun by bad alien things. We also got our first taste of zero gravity puzzles — and got owned by various Nectomorphs in the process.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles