New Dead Space Hands-On Impressions

We've had more than one gameplay session with EA's sci-fi horror adventure Dead Space. Crecente's played it twice — once at EA's Spring Break showcase and once again just prior to E3. We'd both run through the game's hydroponics level, blasting off the mutated limbs of dozens of ugly Nectomorphs.

At the Leipzig Games Convention, we got to try out a new level of Dead Space, the mining deck of the Ishimura, the space-faring "planet cracker" overrun by bad alien things. We also got our first taste of zero gravity puzzles — and got owned by various Nectomorphs in the process.