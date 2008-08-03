New Environment Coming to Team Fortress 2?

Valve's latest post on the official Team Fortress 2 blog says that they're looking at creating a new environment in which to build levels for the next TF2 update.

"We're pretty happy with the way our environments have turned out so far, but as we create more and more maps with these achievement packs, we want our level designers to have more to work with in terms of giving their settings a unique look".

I think this can mean only one thing: HEAVIES ... IN ... SPAAAAAAAAACE ...!

