Last Month we got a sneak peak at how Lego Universe was coming along and today we get another ticket behind the scenes. In this expanded video we take a look at Net Devil's 2nd LUP or (LEGO Universe Partners) event where 49 adult fans got together and focused on making worlds in the game. I don't know about you guys, but that actually sounds like it would be a great experience. The game will be available for PC sometime next year.
New Expanded Lego Universe Behind the Scenes Video
