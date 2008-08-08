New Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy Versus XIII And Final Fantasy Agito XIII Screens

Here are some new (and small) Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy Versus XIII and Final Fantasy Agito XIII screens from the latest issue of Shonen Jump. Not must new info here, save for the FFXIII demo will be in the Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete Blu-ray. But we already knew that.
Final Fantasy XIII / Versus XIII ???? [VideogamerX via PS3Hyper]
