New Full Albums Announced For Rock Band 2

While going into a music store to buy a full CD is becoming a thing of the past, there is a place where full albums are thriving, and that place is Rock Band. The trend looks to grow following the release of Rock Band 2 as Entertainment Weekly exclusively reports on not one but six new full album downloads to be released in the coming months for Harmonix's baby, and it's a damn fine lineup if you ask me. Foo Fighters' "The Colour and the Shape", Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Blood Sugar Sex Magik", Jane's Addiction's "Nothing's Shocking", Megadeth's "Peace Sells... But Who's Buying" and Stevie Ray Vaughn's "Texas Flood" are all in queue, along with a special No Doubt best of collection compiled just for the game.

"We're surprised by how many people opted to get full albums", says Paul Degooyer, Senior Vice President at MTV Games. "But it's a good value proposition. Talk about something that's been lost and forgotten".

As if the holiday season stand-alone games weren't going to cost me enough already. Thanks a lot, Harmonix.

Exclusive: 'Rock Band 2' offering new slate of full albums [EW]

