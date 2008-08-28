New Games, Remade As Game Boy Games, Results Are Awesome

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

These are courtesy of the kids over at Pixelation's forums. Last year, they ran a little contest. See who could come up with the best mock-ups for a remake - or demake - of a game crammed onto the original Game Boy. While some are unrecognisable, and a few are only "OK, I guess", the rest are "totally awesome, I guess". Especially the BioShock one. The rest of them to can be found at Pixelation's site.

Mockup Frenzy #3: Game Boy De-Makes! [Pixelation, via Boing-Boing]

