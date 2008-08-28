New Games, Remade As Game Boy Games, Results Are Awesome

These are courtesy of the kids over at Pixelation's forums. Last year, they ran a little contest. See who could come up with the best mock-ups for a remake - or demake - of a game crammed onto the original Game Boy. While some are unrecognisable, and a few are only "OK, I guess", the rest are "totally awesome, I guess". Especially the BioShock one. The rest of them to can be found at Pixelation's site.

Mockup Frenzy #3: Game Boy De-Makes! [Pixelation, via Boing-Boing]