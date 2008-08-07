The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Heavy Rain Screens Drizzle Out

What little we know about Quantic Dream's Heavy Rain is that it can render faces — specifically wet faces — like nothing we've seen on a console before. Brand new screen shots of the PlayStation 3 game(?) really drive the point home that fans of wet faces will be crying tears of joy.

Other things we learn about Heavy Rain is it features an obese man, plus the front and back of a motorcycle. We're sure to learn much more about Heavy Rain at the Leipzig Games Convention. Promise.

Heavy Rain [Spilzonen]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles