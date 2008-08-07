New Heavy Rain Screens Drizzle Out

What little we know about Quantic Dream's Heavy Rain is that it can render faces — specifically wet faces — like nothing we've seen on a console before. Brand new screen shots of the PlayStation 3 game(?) really drive the point home that fans of wet faces will be crying tears of joy.

Other things we learn about Heavy Rain is it features an obese man, plus the front and back of a motorcycle. We're sure to learn much more about Heavy Rain at the Leipzig Games Convention. Promise.

