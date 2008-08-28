New Japanese Infinite Undiscovery Gameplay Trailer



Upon looking at this new Infinite Undiscovery trailer for the first time I was pretty sure I was seeing some of that great CGI I've come to expect from a Square Enix game. However, I quickly realised that this was in fact gameplay and and to be honest, it looks pretty darn good. The game will be hitting Xbox 360 soon.

