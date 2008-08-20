New Killzone 2 Multiplayer Trailer



Fresh from the Games Convention in Leipzig, which hasn't yet kicked off, but from which trailers are already spilling forth. This one - for Killzone 2 - is very easy on the eye (always great to see "real" action from a game so far off), but is also remarkable for its pioneering achievement: it's the first trailer we can remember to go beyond the usual simulated in-game footage and use simulated in-game multiplayer chatter.