New Lego Batman Character Announced, Batgirl!

It's an exciting day for everyone in Lego Gotham City. A new
hero err heroine has been announced, Batgirl! She will be joining forces with Lego Batman's great cast of characters. Batgirl will also be able to sport Batman's gadgets such as the Glide Suit and Sonic Suit. Expect the game out in September.
