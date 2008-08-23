New Max Payne Movie Poster, More Dirt HATING

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

We thought that last Max Payne dirt-killing pic was an anomaly. You know, just a one-off of Marky Mark as Maxy Max shooting dirt. Oh no. We were totally wrong. Take a look at these new Max Payne posters. Above, he's looking down at dirt, perhaps getting ready to kill it. Because, man, when you pack heat like that and see dirt, you just want to shoot it dead.

After the jump, Marky Mark raise his eyebrow at dirt. We can't tell if he shot it or not. Probably did! That guy probably hates dirt so hard. Fuckin' dirt.

New Max Payne Posters [Latino Review]

