New Official Details, North American Date For PSP 3000

Sony Computer Entertainment America has released further information on the new model of the PSP, officially known as the PSP 3000, including when you'll be able to get it stateside. The PSP 3000 model will be available in North America this October, shipping with the previously announced Ratchet & Clank Size Matters entertainment pack, the same one announced at E3 2008.

SCEA officially describes the PSP 3000's new LCD screen as having "a wider colour gamut and higher contrast ratio to deliver deeper, more vibrant colours, as well as anti-reflection technology so you can see the screen more clearly when playing outdoors".

As rumoured, the PSP 3000 also ships with a smaller metal ring on the back. Picture proof after the jump.

Even the stroke has been slimmed!

SCEA will ship the standalone "Core Pack" version of the PSP 3000 "later this year" for $US 169.99.

  • sam Guest

    does anyone know specifically when the core pack only is coming out on stores?

