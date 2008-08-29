The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Prince of Persia Developer Diary Shows Us the Works


Just as the title says this first dev. diary from the Prince of Persia team shows us all sorts of stuff from the new acrobatics, to animation, sound design, and even a little tid bit from the story. Bottom line, the game looks awesome and I can't wait to try the roof running. Prince of Persia is currently scheduled to hit Xbox 360, PS3, and PC this holiday season.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles