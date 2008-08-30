New Purple Reign Halo 3 Map Video Play Through

Bungie unveiled the new Halo 3 map at Penny Arcade Expo, giving convention attendees a chance to beat each other up. The map, formerly known as Purple Reign, is now officially called Assembly and it's pretty impressive looking.
No word yet from Bungie on when or how they're going to be sending this out to Halo 3 gamers.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink