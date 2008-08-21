New RACE Pro Screens

Like a dehydrated baby weeing into a swimming pool, Atari has let out a teensy little trickle of screenshots from their upcoming Xbox racer RACE Pro.

They are fine - nice shiny wing mirror effects, car-shaped cars and some quite nice details like the LED panels and tinted window stickers. Everything you could ask for, really. There was a trailer, too, but after studying it for ages we couldn't make out more than a few seconds of actual gameplay.

Ooh, Atari - how you tease us!