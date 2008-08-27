The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Sacred 2: Fallen Angel Trailer


Fahey told you yesterday how he had waited a year to get his hands on sacred 2 only to find out the demo at Leipzig was in German. Today we have a new trailer so you guys can take a look at the game. The video is filled with costume changes, beach environments and lots of magic. The game will be released on Xbox 360, PS3, and PC in time for the holidays.

Comments

  • Bayo Guest

    wow.. most unimpressive trailer ever... it looks like it should still be in alpha...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles