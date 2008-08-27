Fahey told you yesterday how he had waited a year to get his hands on sacred 2 only to find out the demo at Leipzig was in German. Today we have a new trailer so you guys can take a look at the game. The video is filled with costume changes, beach environments and lots of magic. The game will be released on Xbox 360, PS3, and PC in time for the holidays.
New Sacred 2: Fallen Angel Trailer
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
wow.. most unimpressive trailer ever... it looks like it should still be in alpha...