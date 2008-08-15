Winter is almost around the corner everyone and that means tons of skiing and snowboarding for us Colorado residents. Fear not though, if you feel like hitting the slopes, then Shaun White is coming to the rescue. In this new trailer we get to see some of the awesome mountain landscapes that we'll be able to grind fresh powder in.
New Shaun White Snowboarding Trailer
