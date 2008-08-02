New SimCity Creator Trailer Makes Children Smile

Create, Enjoy, Destroy. That's the new tag line for EA's next SimCity installment exclusively for the Wii and DS.I can't wait to fly through my metropolis creations while battling prehistoric creatures and sipping on a slurpee from 7-Eleven. I will say this though, there's something about the first kid playing the game that really creeps me out.
