New Skate It Video Shows Wii Balance Board Controls



Even though 64% of those who bought Wii Fit have it collecting dust in their closet, the new controls of Skate It using the Wii balance board look, well, promising. In the latest trailer we get another quick look at the Wii version of the game. I'm personally going to take my balance board in my yard and start practicing for this.The neighbours will love it. The game will be hitting the Wii and Nintendo DS this upcoming holiday season.