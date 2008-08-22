Earlier today we showed you the Opening cinematic for World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King now you get to see the cinematic trailer for Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning. As we said this morning whether you are a fan of these two games or not, it's pretty hard to under appreciate how incredible their cinematic sequences are. Expect the game for PC in mid-September.
New Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning Cinematic Trailer
Funny how Blizzard posted their cinematic roughly the same time - or just before - the WAR cinematic without warning while everyone knew when the WAR cinematic was going to debut.
This just proves my point; Blizzard are asses and afraid of this game.
P.S. They still haven't nerfed Druid's rejuv so it looks like they'll only fix in in WOTLK like all the warrior bugs were left until TBC arrived so basically they're making YOU PAY to fix their bugs THATS how little they care for their customer! WAR all the way screw Blizzard they treat their customer like shit, I hope the kids enjoy WoW after I and the true gamers leave to play a REAL mmo; WAR.