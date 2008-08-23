A few weeks ago our intern Jim got some hands on time with Wheelman, the latest game to feature Vin Diesel. In this video, mission designer Mark Thompson walks us through one of the first missions and what we can expect when the game comes out. The slow motion in car sequence actually looks pretty good. I don't know if Wheelman will be another Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher bay, but hey, it's always possible. The game is scheduled to ship Q1 2009 on Xbox360, PC, and PS3.
New Wheelman Walkthrough Shows Early Mission and Lots of Car Crashing
