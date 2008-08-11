The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Xbox Dashboard: HD Game Installation Shown


Tipster Larry B. pointed us to the above video, uploaded today, showing how installing games to your 360 hard drive will work. The process produces faster load times for you, but you still need to put the game in the tray (see the end of the video) to satisfy DRM protection.

Whomever is doing this isn't logged in, so no fleeting glances of avatars or anything like that. It sounds like this is running on a bona fide 360, because the familiar whine kicks in right when it starts downloading Grand Theft Auto IV.

New Xbox Experience: Game Installation Process [YouTube]

Comments

  • Doody Guest

    It seems that the background has changed from silver to blue.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles