New Zealand Army Needs Tetris Players On The Double

The Kiwis are looking for a few good men, hoping that they'll come in an I-shaped tetrimino, because it could really use one right about now. The New Zealand army is actively recruiting the Tetris player with a thirst for tight formations as part of a new campaign that uses the tagline "We're After Leaders" stamped upon a D-pad.

The official NZ Army officer recruitment site lists leadership, academic skills and fitness as "three key qualities essential to strong performance as an Officer", so we're not sure how Tetris skills fit in there. If they do, New Zealanders should fear Japan, as it has already perfected the super soldier formula.

