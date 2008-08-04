The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Next Team Ico Game is 'Really, Really Good'

Ico and Shadow of the Colossus guy Fumito Ueda is hard at work on a PS3 title. Oh yes, but what's going on with that? Sony's Shuhei Yoshida explains:

They are working on a title. I started the ICO project. Ueda-san joined my team in Japan as a cinematic animator, but he created a short movie and presented it to me and said, 'I want to make this game.' I said, 'Yes, let's do it, but you have never made a game. We have to have experienced people do it,' so it took a while, recruiting one person at a time. And because Fumito Ueda doesn't compromise, we had to move the development from PSone to PlayStation 2. Then I couldn't complete the game because I moved to the United States. It took four years and the second game took four years too. So I started calling them the 'Olympic Team.' They haven't released a PS3 title yet — of course not — they'll take four years! But they have something really, really good on the way.

Then patient we will be!

