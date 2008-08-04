Next Team Ico Game is 'Really, Really Good'

Ico and Shadow of the Colossus guy Fumito Ueda is hard at work on a PS3 title. Oh yes, but what's going on with that? Sony's Shuhei Yoshida explains:
They are working on a title. I started the ICO project. Ueda-san joined my team in Japan as a cinematic animator, but he created a short movie and presented it to me and said, 'I want to make this game.' I said, 'Yes, let's do it, but you have never made a game. We have to have experienced people do it,' so it took a while, recruiting one person at a time. And because Fumito Ueda doesn't compromise, we had to move the development from PSone to PlayStation 2. Then I couldn't complete the game because I moved to the United States. It took four years and the second game took four years too. So I started calling them the 'Olympic Team.' They haven't released a PS3 title yet — of course not — they'll take four years! But they have something really, really good on the way.
Then patient we will be!
They have something really, really good on the way [NeoGAF via VG247]
