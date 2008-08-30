Next Tony Hawk Game Adds Snowboarding, DS Motion Control

Activision has officially announced Tony Hawk's next outing, this time for the Nintendo DS. Tony Hawk's Motion will be, as you might have guessed from the title, is a motion controlled affair. What you might not have guessed was that snowboarding events would be added to the series starting now.

Pro snowboarder Todd Richards will play second fiddle to Hawk in the handheld game, with the back up sport adding "more than 20 diverse mini-challenges" to the game. We're mini-excited.

Tony Hawk's Motion takes advantage of the Motion Pack, according to the fact sheet distributed today, which casually mentions it as if we know what the hell that is. It does remind us of this ancient rumour, though. And this one. Perhaps current gen console are getting their own taste of Tony Hawk's Motion soon.