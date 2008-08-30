NHL 2K9 Goes Gold, Demo Available

2K Sports has announced today their annual hockey game has gone gold and is ready for production. If you can't wait until the September 9th releases date, downloaded demos are available right now on Xbox Live and Playstation Network. The demo allows for a short three minute period with the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Detroit Red Wings, but I don't think I need to tell you want team to play as. This is also the very first hockey game being released for the Wii, and it allows you to use the Wii Remote as a hockey stick. Let's see how that turns out, eh? Full release after the jump.

2K Sports Announces NHL® 2K9 Has Gone Gold

Hockey fans cheer with game now in production and ready to launch on September 9

August 29, 2008 – 2K Sports today announced that the highly anticipated hockey title, NHL 2K9, has gone gold and is now ready for production for Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, Wii™ home video game system from Nintendo, PLAYSTATION®3 and PlayStation®2 computer entertainment systems. Dedicated fans will enjoy this on-the-ice experience like never before as NHL 2K9 brings the fun back to hockey video games on September 9 in North America.

NHL 2K9 offers brand-new gameplay features including user-friendly controls, expanded superstar moves, friendly Zamboni® competitions, a revamped fighting engine, custom Stanley Cup™ celebrations, and six-on-six online capability. As the first and only officially licensed NHL and NHLPA video game for Wii, NHL 2K9 will also provide fans with a chance to play like the pros using the Wii Remote™ as a hockey stick, a wholly unique and entertaining experience.

A free demo is now available for download through Xbox LIVE® Marketplace for the Xbox 360 and PLAYSTATION®Network. Fans will have an early opportunity to experience the new simplified controls and relive the excitement of this past season’s thrilling Stanley Cup Final in a brief three minute period as either the Pittsburgh Penguins or Detroit Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit.

NHL 2K9, developed by Visual Concepts, is rated E10+ for Everyone 10 and older by the ESRB and will be available on September 9 for Xbox 360, Wii, PLAYSTATION 3 system and PlayStation 2 system. For more information about NHL 2K9, please visit www.2ksports.com/games/nhl2k9.