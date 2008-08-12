The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Ninja Gaiden II Freezing Problems, Temporary Solutions

While the freezing issues with Ninja Gaiden II that arose with the title update and mission mode downloadable content pack towards the end of last month have yet to be fixed, Microsoft assures us that they are working closely with Tecmo and Team Ninja towards a solution.

Microsoft is aware of the issues that players are experiencing with the title update to "Ninja Gaiden II" and are currently working to resolve them with Tecmo/Team NINJA. Please stay tuned for a new update. We thank you for your patience!

There is currently no ETA for a new update. Their suggestion for the meantime? Clear your cache and play the game offline. Doing so will remove all game updates and disable the mission mode DLC, but you'll be able to complete the main game without locking up while we wait for further updates. Hit the jump for cache clearing instructions.

To clear cache:

- Go to the system blade and then select memory.

- Press Y on the HD symbol and then press X, X, Left Bumper, Right Bumper, X, X. Once you do this, a message will appear saying: Do you want to perform maintenance on your Xbox 360 storage devices? Select yes.

A relatively simple fix for the issue, and really your only choice if you wish to complete the game before a new patch.

