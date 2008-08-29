Ninja Gaiden II: One Million Served

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Chin up, Itagaki. You went out a winner! Tecmo have announced today that Ninja Gaiden II has now sold over one million copies worldwide since release. Which, really, they'll be over the moon about considering the game launched with little marketing and (come on, let's be honest) wasn't even as good as the first one. Wonder whether the next one - the one without Itagaki - will do any better. For all we know, Square could add Sephiroth as a playable character and watch it sell 20 million.

Ninja Gaiden II skewers 1M [GameSpot]

