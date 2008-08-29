Ninja Gaiden II: One Million Served

Chin up, Itagaki. You went out a winner! Tecmo have announced today that Ninja Gaiden II has now sold over one million copies worldwide since release. Which, really, they'll be over the moon about considering the game launched with little marketing and (come on, let's be honest) wasn't even as good as the first one. Wonder whether the next one - the one without Itagaki - will do any better. For all we know, Square could add Sephiroth as a playable character and watch it sell 20 million.
Ninja Gaiden II skewers 1M [GameSpot]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink