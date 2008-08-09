Nintendo And MotionPlus Creators Have Open Relationship

The Wii MotionPlus accessory is the next big thing for Nintendo, but it could very well wind up being the next big thing for many companies, both in and out of gaming. Joe Virginia, the boss of MotionPlus accessory maker InvenSense, told Eurogamer that the tech isn't exclusive to Nintendo, and it's generating a large amount of interest.

"Of course we're incredibly pleased - delighted would probably be a better adjective - that Nintendo approached us... but it's not an exclusive relationship", Virginia told us. "I can't get into details about other folks that are interested in this technology, but as you might imagine of course there is more interest out there".

We've heard rumblings about Microsoft and Sony exploring motion control in the past, and those rumblings should only get louder now that the tech is available to make it actually work.

