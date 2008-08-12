Nintendo Blocked Release Of Bionic Commando On Virtual Console

When the whole Virtual Console thing was first announced, there was one game above all others I wanted to play again. Ducks Ahoy. Telling myself "come on, that's never going to happen", I settled on a backup choice. Bionic Commando. Looks like that's never going to happen, either, as Capcom's Ben Judd has told 1UP that Nintendo totally cock-blocked moves for the game to be released on the VC:

We couldn't get it approved for the Virtual Console...I can't say why. I can just say that we tried to get it to work.

Say what you will about "new" Nintendo, there's one area they're just like the "old" Nintendo: they still can't stand those damn Nazis.

