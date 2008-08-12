Nintendo Blocked Release Of Bionic Commando On Virtual Console

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

When the whole Virtual Console thing was first announced, there was one game above all others I wanted to play again. Ducks Ahoy. Telling myself "come on, that's never going to happen", I settled on a backup choice. Bionic Commando. Looks like that's never going to happen, either, as Capcom's Ben Judd has told 1UP that Nintendo totally cock-blocked moves for the game to be released on the VC:

We couldn't get it approved for the Virtual Console...I can't say why. I can just say that we tried to get it to work.

Say what you will about "new" Nintendo, there's one area they're just like the "old" Nintendo: they still can't stand those damn Nazis.

