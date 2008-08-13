Nintendo Copyrights 'Piktura'

A month before E3, Nintendo Co., Ltd. copyrighted "Piktura" with the Japanese patent office. Hrm, Piktura? Does that refer Pikmin? Or does that (Piktura = a pun on picture?) refer to something connected to the Wii Photo Channel? Or maybe, the new Pikmin game will incorporate the Photo Channel? Who knows. Nintendo, Nintendo does, that's who.
Search Engine [Industrial Property Digital Library via Siliconera][Pic]
