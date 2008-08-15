Nintendo Responds To July NPD Sales, Seems Pleased

And why wouldn't it be, honestly? The Wii outsold both the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 combined, moving more than half a million waggle boxes out the door, bringing with it more Wii Fit boards than one is allowed to legally shake a stick at. It also shifted over 600,000 Nintendo DSs, no small feat.
According to Nintendo gloat data, the Wii was responsible for 49% of all console sales, the DS claiming 73% of all handheld sales in July.
Unfortunately, Nintendo of America EVP of Sales & Marketing Cammie Dunaway was rather low key with her quoted statement, saying "Various types of games for the Nintendo systems are represented in the top 10, demonstrating how we continue to break down the barriers between veteran and new players." Adequate, but please punch it up for August, Cammie. Please?
NPD Data Shows Nintendo's Summer of Fun Isn't Done
Nintendo products kept people entertained in July, whether they wanted to get fit, rock out or just play around. According to the independent NPD Group, which tracks video game sales in the United States, Nintendo DS™ and Wii™ again claimed the top two hardware spots for July, with more than 608,000 DS units and more than 555,000 Wii units sold. Wii claimed a 49 percent share of all console sales in July, and extended its lead as the best-selling console of this generation. Nintendo DS represented a 73 percent share of hand-held sales in July.
Five games made for Nintendo systems placed in the top 10 best-selling games of the month, including Wii Fit™, with 369,603 units sold at No. 2; Guitar Hero®: On Tour for Nintendo DS, with 309,695 units sold at No. 3; Wii Play™, with 284,035 units sold at No. 4; Mario Kart® Wii, with 174,464 units sold at No. 7; and Rock Band for Wii, with 162,886 units sold at No. 8.
"Great hardware goes hand-in-hand with great software," said Cammie Dunaway, Nintendo of America's executive vice president of Sales & Marketing. "Various types of games for the Nintendo systems are represented in the top 10, demonstrating how we continue to break down the barriers between veteran and new players."
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink