Nintendo Responds To July NPD Sales, Seems Pleased

And why wouldn't it be, honestly? The Wii outsold both the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 combined, moving more than half a million waggle boxes out the door, bringing with it more Wii Fit boards than one is allowed to legally shake a stick at. It also shifted over 600,000 Nintendo DSs, no small feat.

According to Nintendo gloat data, the Wii was responsible for 49% of all console sales, the DS claiming 73% of all handheld sales in July.

Unfortunately, Nintendo of America EVP of Sales & Marketing Cammie Dunaway was rather low key with her quoted statement, saying "Various types of games for the Nintendo systems are represented in the top 10, demonstrating how we continue to break down the barriers between veteran and new players." Adequate, but please punch it up for August, Cammie. Please?