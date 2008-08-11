Nintendo Sandwich System

If I had this lunchbox, right after I made my PB&J I would hold it up, edge-on, and blow along it hard before putting it inside. I'd also punch the Konami code into my cheese & crackers to get unlimited Capri Sun.

Here's a mod that guts a perfectly good (or bad) NES and repurposes it for food storage and transport. No putting Chiquita banana stickers all over this one, gang. In 20 years it'll totally pwn Josie and the Pussycats for collectible lunchbox supremacy. Creator fluctifragus shows how he made it, with helpful handmodelling from Sasquatch of Alpha Flight.

Nintendo Lunchbox [Instructables]