Nintendo To Boost Latin American Presence, Advertising

Nintendo aren't happy! Sure, they're making buckets of money from the Wii and DS, but shit, they could be making more. So starting this Christmas, the company will begin targeting the Latin American market more aggressively, with a Spanish-language marketing campaign and an emphasis on what Nintendo feel are the region's genres of choice: sports and fitness games. Sadly, no mention of Paper Pancho Bigotes, though we're sure Reggie's cracking that particular whip as we speak.

Nintendo to boost drive in Latin American market [Reuters]