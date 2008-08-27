Nintendo To You: Your Core Games Are Coming, Just Not Soon

More Nintendo back-tracking! Fresh off their post-E3 apologies, the company have told Edge (in the latest mag, not the website) that "core" games are coming. And they're based on existing IP. Only problem is, they're not coming anytime soon.
We have never neglected our core gamers. We still have developers working on popular core gaming franchises but we need longer to complete these games, approximately two to three years...These games are not ready to launch in early 2009 but are being worked on by all development teams.
So if they take 2-3 years to make...where are the ones you started working on 2-3 years ago?
Edge - October 2008 [via Eurogamer]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink