Nintendo To You: Your Core Games Are Coming, Just Not Soon

More Nintendo back-tracking! Fresh off their post-E3 apologies, the company have told Edge (in the latest mag, not the website) that "core" games are coming. And they're based on existing IP. Only problem is, they're not coming anytime soon.

We have never neglected our core gamers. We still have developers working on popular core gaming franchises but we need longer to complete these games, approximately two to three years...These games are not ready to launch in early 2009 but are being worked on by all development teams.

So if they take 2-3 years to make...where are the ones you started working on 2-3 years ago?

