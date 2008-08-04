The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Nintendo Want The Developing World's Money, Too

For all the talk of Nintendo's "dominance", it's a relative thing. They're dominating videogame sales amongst a small percentage of the world's population. Namely, the developed world. North America, Western Europe, NE Asia, Australasia, etc. And a few other places. But why stop there? There are over 6 billion people on this planet, so Nintendo may as well go take everyone's money, rich or poor. Boss Satoru Iwata:

After we complete our mission in developed countries, then we'll have to start thinking about how to make our products appealing in developing countries. We'll have a whole new dimension of issues to tackle like pricing, quantity availability and regional adaptation. We're not going to meet our goals that easily.

In other words, take over the world. Satoru Iwata: part-time Nintendo president, full-time Bond villain.

Keeping Up Nintendo's Momentum [WSJ]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles