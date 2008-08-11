Ninty Forbids Miyamoto to Discuss His Hobbies

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

And not because Shigeru likes to overshare about latent pyromania, internet porn, or armpit farting the William Tell overture. It's because if he did, the industry would collectively say, "A-ha! We now know what Nintendo is making next!" and rush to squat on that IP first. And then their mums would say, "If Shigeru Miyamoto jumped off the Empire State Building, would you?" And when they replied "Yes," it wouldn't be out of spite.

At least, that's the reasoning behind an item in The Times of London. The piece connects some dots — Miyamoto loves puzzles, Brain Age follows; Miyamoto interested in exercise, Wii Fit is born; Miyamoto takes music lessons, Wii Music unveiled. And the writer, attributing to sources within Nintendo, says the third time was enough and Nintendo has asked Miyamoto to hush up about his interests.

Me, I think Shiggy should lay a bunch of red herrings out there. He should start saying that he likes, I dunno, visiting water pipe bars, researching graves and farming wheat. Then someone would run out and set a survival horror/genealogical research game in Kansas with a motion control bong. And that would be really fun to play. And Nintendo can get the idea out there as a trial balloon without taking any of the risk. Why am I not a consultant?

The Nintendo Gaming World Awaits Another Mario [The Times, thanks readers Mesren_Makai and TJ]

