No, Famitsu Does Not Hate Too Human

Adding to our Too Human Frankenreview, Famitsu has given the game a score of 7, 7, 7 and 7 — 28 out of 40. Not amazing, but not terrible. The publication liked the game's online and co-op play features. One Famitsu editor even slated the game as a "Pick of the Week". Stay tuned for our review later in the week.

[2chan]