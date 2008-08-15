The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

No Format Shifting For PlayTV

US-based PS3 owners who were annoyed that Sony's PlayTV TV recorder won't be coming to NTSC-land can cheer up a bit. Sony has decided to redress the balance by making the PlayTV rubbish.

When we first heard about the PlayTV's ability to record TV while you played it sounded great and the decision to allow 'format shifting' of recordings to other devices was a real sea-change for the usually clenched Sony.

Sadly, it is back to tense-buttocked business as usual. Sony has announced that PlayTV owners will now only be able to stream recordings to a PSP using Remote Play. No reason, just because, although the usual concerns about intellectual property and loss of advertising revenue will doubtless be trotted out at some point.

Talk about snatching defeat from the jaws of victory...

PlayTV saved files no longer transferable [EuroGamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles