No Gears Of War 2 For You, PC Gamers

Gears 1 on PC looked cleaner! Now with added Brumak! It was a flagship title for the Games For Windows Live push! So Gears of War 2 will be bigger, more badass, right? Wrong. So wrong. Dude Huge has told IGN that Epic have "decided we're not going to do a PC version this time around". Could mean just that, there won't be a Gears of War 2 on PC. Or it could just mean that when it does come to PC, Epic won't be the team behind it. Who knows, maybe Gearbox will have a spare team lying around, we hear they're open to that kind of wet work.

Gears of War 2 Achievements and More [IGN][Image]

Comments

  • rob bob Guest

    They said there wouldn't be a pc version of the first one either, but here it is. Only time will tell.

    0

