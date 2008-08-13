No Leipzig Press Conference From Microsoft

Expecting a big announcement from Microsoft at Leipzig? Don't! The company have confirmed that they won't be holding a press conference at the show, instead choosing to focus on...booths and demos. Demos that won't include Gears of War 2, since that game will be absent from the show entirely. So...no Microsoft presser, no Gears 2, and Nintendo won't be at the show at all...that leaves us with a single, solitary press conference. Which is Sony's, on August 20. No arguments over best presser this time!

Confirmed: No Microsoft press conference at Games Convention [VG247]